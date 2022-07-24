Letter: Economy is on the brink. And you can blame Biden.

If I wanted to disable a country and its resources, this would be my plan. I would attack the economy. Cut off oil production, which in return would eliminate thousands of jobs. I would open the southern border to anyone (and I do mean anyone and everyone) to enter the United States freely. Flood the country with thousands of who knows-who you are. As a result of these two things alone would create inflation beyond 9%, increase in crime and much more havoc. Lack of oil production would prompt our government to beg for oil from other nefarious countries such as Saudi Arabia, Iran and Venezuela.

Does any of this sound familiar, America? Guess what? We are right in the middle of this fiasco, up to our necks. Our government seems oblivious to what is going on. If government officials are aware, they are not doing one thing to correct it. The commander-in-chief blames big oil companies, Vladimir Putin’s war in Ukraine, even former President Donald Trump. Inflation, they say, will cost Americans in 2022. Middle-class Americans cannot afford this much longer, folks.

Does anyone have an answer for this? I’d like to know. America would like to know. God help our country.

Ray Suto

Blasdell