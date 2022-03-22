Letter: Economic calamity in just over a year

President Biden and his administration have destroyed a previous robust economy. The meager progress we’ve seen is due mainly to the work previously done by the Trump administration, state governments and vaccine manufacturers. Biden’s reckless spending programs have pushed the country towards financial catastrophe. Couple that with the southern border debacle with hundreds of thousands of undocumented immigrants, sex trafficking and illegal drugs from Mexico’s cartels, moved us from oil dominance to oil dependence in his first few days in office, saddled all Americans with an ideology of falsehoods that has raised the price of gasoline, home heating oil, natural gas and electric to stratospheric prices, inflation not seen in forty plus years, skyrocketing prices from groceries to home prices with serious risk to the stability of our economy, unrelenting crime due to foolish liberal policy making and millions of American families poorer every month.