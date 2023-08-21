In response to The News editorial on Aug. 11 on Erie County Medical Center's Comprehensive Psychiatric Emergency Program (CPEP), I have worked in CPEP as a registered nurse since 2000. I've seen the growing challenge from a small CPEP to one very large. Even though the lack of enough staffing and services for the patients needed to have immediate attention, as brought out by New York State Nurses Association (ECMC-RN union). However, the management system at ECMC behavioral health has been making notable progress for CPEP. The adolescence section of CPEP has structured programs, the speed for patient assessments has been improved, and better communication to the patients' families. The staffing has increased with agency RNs, while strong efforts to hire CPEP RNs and other essential staff are aggressively ongoing. Many more patients’ needs are being addressed, meetings of issues to be addressed for improving CPEP with follow-up is a priority on a regular basis.