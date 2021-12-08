Letter: ECHDC degrades value of the Outer Harbor

News readers… give this some thought: In the face of strong public opposition and an environmental stewardship mandate, the Erie Canal Harbor Development Corporation chose to ramrod through an unneeded amphitheater project (complete with plenty of paved parking!) – ensuring that an invaluable natural resource will be appropriately monetized. Economic development? Maybe for a few. Unfortunately neither the Outer Harbor ecosystem nor our community-at-large will be improved by this scheme. But they pulled it off.

So in spite of the outrage, the contractors are moving quickly. There are trees to be cut. Meadows to be cleared. There’s paving to be done. And soon, beer to be hawked and tickets to be sold. With the ECHDC crew, it’s all about the Benjamins.

Now, there’s no question that the forlorn building on the site called out for some kind of action. That would be where a little creativity might be called for. But no. Instead, the ECHDC figured that their land grab would be an easy sell. There are always those out there who think the natural world is best enjoyed as a consumable – and this deal sure fits that mold. These deep thinkers feel it’s a waste to leave all that relatively ungroomed waterfront green space to the nature lovers of the world. To this gang, the natural world only has value if it’s commodified. They prefer nature on a leash.