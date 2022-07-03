Letter: ECC reduction is needed in order to remain viable

So you think that SUNY Erie Community College needs to go through staffing reduction? This should have been done years ago under Jack Quinn who had no clue how to run a college. And as for staff considering retiring, I say take the six-month layoff then retire because these cuts are real and will only cause more issues if the staffing is not controlled.

It seems that this duplication of staff at each campus should have been addressed many years ago once enrollment starting to go down. Once again you have a county executive who did not care with his head in the sand, high hierarchy at the college that was walking with their eyes shut and county workers taking advantage of the public taxpayers.

And as for the union gripe, theirs is that they will be losing due payers and will take a hit. So what? This college was not meant to be a money maker for the union. So I say get over it, there are more than colleges closing, and people losing jobs but county and state workers have great pensions and benefits. Take advantage of them before that money runs out too.

Marlene Davis

West Seneca