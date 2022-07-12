Letter: ECC faculty always strives to provide quality education

This standoff over the future of Erie Community College has been debated ad nauseum. In the land of free speech, all opinions have been voiced. There is little doubt policy mistakes have been made by past and present administrations, and seemingly clueless politicians have thrown their two cents into the pot.

A recent citizen voice complained that “County workers are currently taking advantage of the public taxpayers.” I trust she was not referring to the college’s faculty. Having taught full time at ECC since January 2004, I can assure my fellow citizens that I and my departmental colleagues have earned every penny we have been paid. University teaching is not an endeavor one gets into to take advantage of anyone, in a physical or a monetary sense. Go get your master’s degree and join us; if you were expecting a free ride at taxpayer expense, you will be quickly shocked at the high toll taken on faculty, often working in adversarial conditions. You will realize that faculty are the core of the institution, without them, there is no college.