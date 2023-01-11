Letter: ECC board fails in its dealings with Balkin

The tragedy of ECC continues in the Board of Trustees actions ending in the resignation of David Balkin as president after less than a year of service to the college.

The problem of ECC lies squarely in the hands of the Board of Trustees and their lack of academic knowledge, oversight, financial responsibility and institutional direction over the past two decades.

Choosing the president of the college is an awesome responsibility given the fact that they are responsible for institutional leadership, academic integrity, fiscal direction, community and government relations and accreditation of programs offered at the college.

The Board of Trustees should provide guidance, oversight and direction to the president and his staff. They should never take over the day-to-day operations of the college or interfere with the management of the college.

The unfortunate result of the Board of Trustees actions with President Balkin is that they have set back progress in dealing with the fiscal and academic problems that have existed for years at the college.

The Middle States Commission on Higher Education is not going to look kindly at the Board of Trustees actions over their selection of presidents. No candidates of any stature or reputation will apply for this vacancy, limiting the prospect of choosing a good candidate.

There are also the financial repercussions of having a president on paid leave for such a long period of time, now having to pay out a severance package and the time and expense of conducting a national search for a new president.

This time it will take a national search and the time that it will take to get a new president up to speed on what is going on at the college will cause more real problems.

Erie Community College only has to look back to the presidency of William Mariani to see the attributes of a leader.

Michael Golebiewski

West Seneca