Letter: East Side challenges require larger effort

The problems that have come to culmination in Buffalo after the terrorist racist attack on the 10 targets at Tops, are yet another example at the depth and magnitude of the racist population and the deep history of segregation in Buffalo. Twenty minutes before the first bullet was fired on May 14 no one gave even passing acknowledgement that the East Side is a food desert with a liquor store on every corner and an overpriced bodega every 10 feet. The streets are not cared for. Public transportation is limited and not anywhere near extensive enough.