The next 10 years hopefully will result in two huge public works projects completed or in progress in East Buffalo. They are restoration of the Central Terminal and installation of an underground tunnel in part of the Kensington Expressway. This part of Buffalo has experienced financial and cultural distress for decades.

These epic projects should include substantial funding dedicated to improving the conditions and opportunities for East Side residents to an enduring and long term economic and social stability. A major component of this endeavor should be to train local residents in basic skills to enable them to become employed in these public works projects. These would be followed by training in trade skills such as welding, plumbing, heavy equipment operation and maintenance, blueprint reading, computer applications to various trades, and practical electronics as applied to building trades.

All of the above (and much more, I assume) will enable residents of the East Side to have positive attitudes about themselves and their futures. Significant reductions in imbedded and perpetual welfare dependency can most certainly be realized.

Richard Leonard

Orchard Park