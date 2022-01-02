Letter: East Aurora businesses must heed mask mandates

Do the shopkeepers in East Aurora have medical degrees? One local TV channel has repeatedly showed those shopkeepers assertion that it is the individual’s freedom to obey or not obey mask mandates. Freedom requires responsibility. There are three basic ways to confront a pandemic: practice a safe distance, wear a mask or use approved vaccines. Eight hundred thousand Americans have already died from Covid-19. We have the highest deaths of any country on Earth. And now people without medical degrees and little knowledge of pandemics are putting all of us in danger of illness and death. At the same time local media gives them unwanted coverage. We are killing ourselves by repeating false information and not following basic medical practice. Only in America.
I come from a family and small community with doctors, nurses and a respiratory technician in its population. I plead and warn those people that are not vaccinated to protect us and your family from this resilient virus or pay the consequences. The virus will continue to mutate and kill unless we take responsibility for our own health.
For the right to buy a knickknack, drink an overpriced drink or gather in a group we are willing to kill members of our own family and surrounding neighbors. We have become our own worst enemies. Historians will write what a selfish and unwise people.