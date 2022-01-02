Letter: East Aurora businesses must heed mask mandates

Do the shopkeepers in East Aurora have medical degrees? One local TV channel has repeatedly showed those shopkeepers assertion that it is the individual’s freedom to obey or not obey mask mandates. Freedom requires responsibility. There are three basic ways to confront a pandemic: practice a safe distance, wear a mask or use approved vaccines. Eight hundred thousand Americans have already died from Covid-19. We have the highest deaths of any country on Earth. And now people without medical degrees and little knowledge of pandemics are putting all of us in danger of illness and death. At the same time local media gives them unwanted coverage. We are killing ourselves by repeating false information and not following basic medical practice. Only in America.