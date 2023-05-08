Biomarker testing is a tool utilized by physicians across a variety of specialties to connect patients to the right treatment at the right time. It is increasingly important for cancer care and for the treatment of other diseases including arthritis, autoimmune conditions and rare diseases. We need to make this personalized care available to every New Yorker.

Improving access to comprehensive biomarker testing will cement New York’s position as a national leader in cancer care and the treatment of chronic illnesses. Only five other states have expanded access to this life-saving testing.

As a volunteer with the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network (ACS CAN), I recently had the opportunity to travel to Albany and meet with lawmakers to discuss Senate Bill 1196/Assembly Bill 1673 and the importance of biomarker testing. It is critical that legislators understand the impact of this precision medicine service.

Many New Yorkers love someone whose disease treatment could be informed by biomarker testing and so I urge everyone to join me in calling on lawmakers to improve access to biomarker testing.

Karen Connor

American Cancer Society

Cancer Action Network

Wilson