Another Voice: "Wind, solar farms won’t solve power crisis,” July 26 makes distressing reading for its misunderstanding of the true crisis of our times: Earth is heating quickly, not gradually. We are reaching tipping points of irrevocable polar ice loss, high ocean temperatures and off-the-scale heat waves. The only power crisis is not making the transition to clean power fast enough.

Gas plants have been very efficient at dangerously heating the atmosphere. From fracking to burning, they emit methane, the most climate-damaging greenhouse gas. They also fail in storms and extreme temperatures. Solar power saved the Texas grid this month, and their recent snowstorm power outages were due to gas plant failures.

The New York Independent System Operator’s grid concerns for downstate will largely be met by offshore wind development that Gov. Kathy Hochul must continue to adamantly support. But upstate wind and solar projects are also crucial to meeting New York’s climate mandate. The NYISO did not consider rapidly advancing battery technology in its 2016 statement on solar and wind capacity the column cites. Quite simply, new nuclear plants could not possibly be brought online fast enough.

That 82 bald eagles could be killed over the 30-year life of the Alle-Catt wind project is neither a prediction, nor particularly alarming. Any bird collisions with wind turbines are rare, as shown by wind farms operating for years in Texas and off Lake Michigan. The biggest threat to nature and our rural lifestyle, and the one we must be fighting, is climate change.

Sara Schultz

Williamsville