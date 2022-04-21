Letter: Earth Day should give rise to more eco-friendly activities

Let us celebrate Earth Day April 22 all year long. Besides recycling newspapers, magazines, glass, plastics, old medicines, paints and cleaning materials, there are other actions you can take which will also contribute to a cleaner environment. Leave your car at home. For local trips in the neighborhood, walk or ride a bike. As more people receive the Covid-19 vaccine, for longer travels, consider many public transportation alternatives already available. Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority offers various options such as bus, light rail and para transit. They are funded with your tax dollars including grants from the Federal Transit Administration. They use less fuel and move far more people than cars. Many employers offer transit checks to help subsidize a portion of the costs. Utilize your investments and reap the benefits. You’ll be supporting a cleaner environment and be less stressed upon arrival at your final destination.