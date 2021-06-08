Letter: Each vote is crucial in shaping our nation

The Republican members of the Senate voted against an investigation into the insurrection of the lawless Trump supporters in a futile effort to stop the confirmation of President Biden who won the election by more than five million votes. The invasion that killed five people and injured many more has never happened before in the United States. The count was 54 in favor and 35 opposed. The investigation was cancelled because 60 votes were needed to overcome the “filibuster.”

Mitch McConnell, the former GOP majority leader wants to have minority rule. His purpose is to stop all projects of the Biden administration.

The Biden administration has successfully distributed more Covid-19 shots to 60% of the American citizens. It wants to pass laws that would have better cybersecurity, infrastructure healthcare, head-start, child care, jobs with living wages and programs that help the small businesses not the “well to do’ firms. The cost of college and student debt should be reduced.

How should we pay for this help to the average person? We should tax the rich who have profited by 192% with tax cuts and special favors.

There are more deaths by gun-fire than ever before. We need more police that are newly hired young people that live in the neighborhoods that they serve.