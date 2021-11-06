Letter: Dysfunction in Senate threatens Biden agenda

I am hearing a lot of criticism about Sens. Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema. They are being harassed for not voting for the president’s legislation. It seems to me that the real problem is the other 50 members of the Senate also refusing to even discuss it. Why aren’t they being pressured? Not everyone will agree with all of it, but the people in their districts will benefit if even parts are passed.

Most of us agree that the environment must be saved, drug prices must be regulated, roads, bridges, water system and such need repairs, seniors deserve better medical care, and so many other things are needed. The Republican senators only seem interested in making sure President Biden fails. If we ever do get some of the bill passed will they refuse to take the money for their districts? Of course not.

I am really afraid for the future of our country. I am elderly, but what kind of world will our grandchildren inherit? There are 100 senators, let’s demand all of them work for their districts, not for power.

Judy Capodicasa

Buffalo