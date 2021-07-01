Letter: Dynamic staffing causes unnecessary tragic loss

The Buffalo Fire Department Commissioner William Renaldo, and his dynamic staffing brainchild has claimed a Buffalo resident’s life June 23 at a house fire on Greenwood Avenue. Engine 19 on the West Side was closed by the fire commissioner for a few dollars more and would have been first in.

Now the fire commissioner is into reading tea leaves. He stated the man had suffered a stroke in the past and that might have prevented the resident from escaping the fire-ravaged home. No comment on the first-in company (E-19) being closed for a few dollars more. In his warped thinking, that was not a factor in this fatality. With this statement and his reasoning this commissioner has lost all credibility.

When a first-in company is closed, the next company in goes from three minutes to six minutes or more to get on location. Then, once on location, another two or three minutes before water is flowing.

This fatality is not only the fire commissioner’s fault it also goes back to the mayor who approved this money-saving scheme. How much is a life worth? According to the mayor and Commissioner Renaldo, a few thousand dollars. How sad.