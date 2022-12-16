Letter: During this season of light, utilize the car’s turn signal

From November to February there are numerous holidays celebrated involving lights. Some of them are Diwali, the Festival of Lights, celebrated by Hindus, Sikhs, and Jains, which is celebrated in honor of the goddess Lakshmi. Hanukkah, also called the Festival of Lights, is about when a little bit of oil lasted for eight nights helping to save the lives of Jewish people in terrible ancient times. Winter Solstice is celebrated as the returning of the light. Christmas is about the light of Christ, the Messiah that came for Christian people. Three Kings Day is celebrated and based on three magi following a light to a baby who was to become the Light of the world. Lunar New Year, celebrated in late January or February representing many diverse Asian cultures, includes a lantern festival. As you can tell, many faiths share a commonality and that is to spread light.

Light represents hope, peace, tranquility, being acknowledged, and more. This holiday season, and throughout the year, we can all spread our light. One of those ways in which all of us with a driver’s license can spread that light is by always using our turn signals. They aren’t optional, although many self-centered people here in Western New York think they are. Be sure to always shine your lights, located at the four corners of your vehicle, when turning in and out of a plaza, in and out of your driveway, in and out of a parking spot, turning onto a new road, changing lanes, driving around another vehicle except school buses where you need to stay put behind them, and any other time your turn signal is needed.