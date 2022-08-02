Letter: Ducks football league should inspire support

When I read the poignant story in the July 24 Buffalo News, all I could think of was the millions of dollars our community is spending on a new Bills stadium, compared to the $60,000 that this team requires for a year of positive experience to these kids who are our city’s future. This money is "chump change" in the grand scheme of things, but they have to scrape by with grass covered bleachers and shoe string budget for everything the kids need. When are we finally going to learn that we reap what we sow and spend our tax dollars where they are needed?