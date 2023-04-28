New York’s multiple sclerosis patient community is glad to have an ally in Gov. Kathy Hochul. She has demonstrated her dedication to ensuring all New Yorkers have access to the care they need. And with health care related policies proposed as part of the state budget process, Hochul is showing her commitment to transparency in the prescription drug supply chain. But as with any policy, the devil too often is in the details. The way one proposal, known as the Prescription Drug Price and Supply Chain Transparency Act, is written should be further examined by lawmakers to ensure that it does not lead to disruptions in the prescription medication supply chain. While well intended, the proposal under consideration has the potential for unintended consequences when it comes to the sale and distribution of important health care products, potentially undermining access to lifesaving medications and treatments.