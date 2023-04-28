New York’s multiple sclerosis patient community is glad to have an ally in Gov. Kathy Hochul. She has demonstrated her dedication to ensuring all New Yorkers have access to the care they need. And with health care related policies proposed as part of the state budget process, Hochul is showing her commitment to transparency in the prescription drug supply chain. But as with any policy, the devil too often is in the details. The way one proposal, known as the Prescription Drug Price and Supply Chain Transparency Act, is written should be further examined by lawmakers to ensure that it does not lead to disruptions in the prescription medication supply chain. While well intended, the proposal under consideration has the potential for unintended consequences when it comes to the sale and distribution of important health care products, potentially undermining access to lifesaving medications and treatments.
Multiple sclerosis patients often take five or more prescription medications each day. They depend on a stable and reliable prescription drug supply chain. As such, Hochul and both houses of the Legislature must consider more patient focused solutions and avoid unforeseen repercussions. As they continue to debate health care policy, the Prescription Drug Price and Supply Chain Transparency Act should be revisited to ensure there are no disruptions in how patients access the lifesaving prescriptions they need.
Annette Simiele
Associate Director
Multiple Sclerosis Resources
Central New York