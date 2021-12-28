Letter: Drop ‘Niagara’ from names of Buffalo-area entities

The last time I agreed with Mark Poloncarz was … never. But I must commend him on dropping the “Niagara” off the convention center name. Now do the same for the airport, medical campus and wherever else. For some reason it was thought that attaching Niagara would enhance the Buffalo name. I think it’s more harmful than helpful. The city of Niagara Falls is the epitome of underachievement. The downtown core looks the same as it did 40 years ago. Buffalo can stand on its own merits.