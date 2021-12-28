Letter: Drop ‘Niagara’ from names of Buffalo-area entities

The last time I agreed with Mark Poloncarz was … never. But I must commend him on dropping the “Niagara” off the convention center name. Now do the same for the airport, medical campus and wherever else. For some reason it was thought that attaching Niagara would enhance the Buffalo name. I think it’s more harmful than helpful. The city of Niagara Falls is the epitome of underachievement. The downtown core looks the same as it did 40 years ago. Buffalo can stand on its own merits.
I run an Airbnb, you would be very surprised the number of people who travel here to see Buffalo. The waterfront, architecture. Once the art gallery is completed even more reason. Of course, people want to see the Falls. But Buffalo is no longer an afterthought.
David Schaff
Amherst