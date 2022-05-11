Letter: Drivers must watch out for motorcycles on the road

I saw Mark Poloncarz on the news the other day and I am in total agreement with him that motorists need to watch out for motorcycles on the road as well as motorcyclists need to watch out for cars. Motorcycles come in many sizes and shapes and their occupants are the most vulnerable people on the road.

In my opinion, if we were to eliminate all those sport bikes (commonly referred to as “crotch rockets”), there would be a lot less accidents and deaths. These vehicles were made for speed and belong on the racetrack not city streets. Unfortunately, some owners think the city streets are racetracks. They speed up and down and weave in and out of traffic. I have even seen them showing off and doing “wheelies” in the middle of traffic. We need to get these death traps off the road. Next time there is a fatal motorcycle accident reported on the news, check out what kind of motorcycle is involved. Nine times out of ten it’s going to be one of those “crotch rockets.” These vehicles need to be outlawed and taken off the streets.