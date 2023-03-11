Recently, I have been thinking about dangerous places to be as a pedestrian, especially a blind or visually impaired pedestrian. It isn’t what you might think. It is on the sidewalk crossing a driveway with a car waiting to back out and watching the traffic. By traffic I mean vehicle traffic, not pedestrian traffic. Ideally, the driver should be watching for both, but that hasn’t been my experience. I have been cut off frequently in such a circumstance. I will provide only one example. I had crossed one very busy street, intersecting with another very busy street and was safely on the sidewalk, or so I thought. I began crossing a driveway when my guide dog jerked me back so hard and fast I lost my balance and my hands landed on the trunk of the car which was where I had just been standing. The driver’s explanation was that she was watching the traffic. If I hadn’t had a guide dog, things could have turned out differently. Please include pedestrians when you are watching traffic!