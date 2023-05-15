I recently survived a nightmare on Elm Street. Around 11:30 am, driving north, just south of Clinton Street, I was thinking how nice it is that the traffic lights are timed. You can cruise along at 30 miles per hour and catch all the green lights.

In a blur, just in front of me, two cars blew through their red lights on Clinton Street. Crossing my path east to west, going ungodly fast. Adrenaline jolt received! Immediately, I slowed as I approached the intersection, hoping there would be no more dangers in my path. The intersection was clear on the right.

Looking left, I glimpsed the havoc already wreaked by the speeding lawbreakers. Smashed cars and bits of auto parts one block over. I quickly made a left turn and then another, and pulled into a driveway.

Several people were already helping. Someone said that 911 had been called. Help was on the way. There was a young boy, maybe seven or eight, crying, standing on the corner, next to a lady who was maybe his mother.

Air bags had deployed in some cars. A damaged car door was wrenched open, and the car’s driver was helped to a place where he could sit. A sheriff arrived. Sirens grew louder; professional help nearly there.

Returning to my car, I remembered what I learned in Catholic grammar school: When you hear a siren, say a prayer for victims. Check.

Still, I very much wish to upbraid the reckless perpetrators. Two cars. Two knuckleheads: Racing with wanton disregard for human life. If I had been 10 seconds ahead of schedule, I would be dead. Just a guy driving down the road on his way to meet his brother. Instead, meeting a random instrument of death. Life can be snuffed in an instant. Remain alert.

Marty Walters

Derby