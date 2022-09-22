Letter: Drivers must obey laws meant to protect the blind

Did you know there are “white cane laws?” From my experience as a blind person crossing streets, I would say most drivers are not aware of them. As an example, I was training with a new guide dog and was halfway across the street when the dog stopped. The trainer told me to praise the dog. He explained that the driver gunned it to get past before I did.

Here are the white cane laws from the New York State driver’s manual: A special right-of-way law allows blind pedestrians to cross the road with a guide dog or a white or metallic cane. You must always give them the right-of-way when they are trying to cross at a marked or unmarked crosswalk, even if the traffic signals or other right-of-way rules are not in their favor.

State Law:

Section 1153. Provisions relating to blind or visually impaired persons.

(a) Notwithstanding the foregoing provisions of this article every driver of a vehicle approaching an intersection or crosswalk shall yield the right of way to a pedestrian crossing or attempting to cross the roadway when such pedestrian is accompanied by a guide dog or using a cane which is metallic or white in color or white with a red tip.

(b) No person, unless blind or visually impaired, shall use on any street or highway a cane which is metallic or white in color or white with a red tip.

(c) This section shall not be construed as making obligatory the employment of the use of a guide dog or of a cane or walking stick of any kind by a person blind or visually impaired.

Marie Lyons

Publicity Chair

American Council of the Blind, WNY