Letter: Driver impatience outpaces driving high

When I turn on WNED radio every morning, the report reliably turns to alerts about daily traffic tie-ups on the I-190. They predictably describe multi-vehicle accidents during “drive time.” People waiting on the Thruway are no doubt calling their destinations to explain their predicament. Before cellphones, my employers regularly assumed that I was probably stopped on the Grand Island Bridge for maybe an hour.

A letter to the editor on April 20, predicts the increase of driver impairment that is going to result from New York State’s legalization of recreational marijuana. My observation and experience is that we do have a continuing increase of driver impairment, but it’s not caused by marijuana use.

Driver impatience and “me-first!” entitlement cause regular and dangerous multiple traffic incidents. Pausing a few seconds to wait for the other guy would save a lot of time, money and grief. I predict that recreational marijuana will not cause more traffic accidents, at least no more than its current illegal use does.