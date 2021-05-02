Letter: Driver impatience outpaces driving high

When I turn on WNED radio every morning, the report reliably turns to alerts about daily traffic tie-ups on the I-190. They predictably describe multi-vehicle accidents during “drive time.” People waiting on the Thruway are no doubt calling their destinations to explain their predicament. Before cellphones, my employers regularly assumed that I was probably stopped on the Grand Island Bridge for maybe an hour.
A letter to the editor on April 20, predicts the increase of driver impairment that is going to result from New York State’s legalization of recreational marijuana. My observation and experience is that we do have a continuing increase of driver impairment, but it’s not caused by marijuana use.
Driver impatience and “me-first!” entitlement cause regular and dangerous multiple traffic incidents. Pausing a few seconds to wait for the other guy would save a lot of time, money and grief. I predict that recreational marijuana will not cause more traffic accidents, at least no more than its current illegal use does.
Just three days ago, I lost my beloved low-mileage, well-maintained, rust-free car to an impatient driver who did not want to wait in an obstructed Thruway driving lane. In my rear-view mirror, I watched in helpless horror as she swerved into the passing lane, was hit in the rear by a passing car and appeared to lose control of her car. I tried unsuccessfully to get off the road before she bounced off my car and across the passing lane into the concrete barrier.
Thankfully my passenger and I were not injured although my car was destroyed. The driver who thought she should be first, apparently did not get where she was going. The hundreds of drivers stopped on the South Grand Island Bridge and several miles to the North Bridge also lost a big part of their sunny Sunday afternoon. A driver-attitude adjustment would make a greater difference on our roads than any drug legislation.
Janet Goodsell
Grand Island