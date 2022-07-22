Letter: Dress codes teach students how to conform to society

In response to the letter “Maryvale High’s dress code needs updating,” as a former alumna of Maryvale, I cannot see where the current dress code is even being conformed to. Students wear pajamas, bare midriffs, short shorts, sleeveless shirts and pants with undershorts showing.

School prepares students to go out into the world and earn a good living. Dressing appropriately helps people obtain a job. As far as expressing opinions, ethnicity or other aspects of their personalities, this only manages to get a reaction out of people and in some cases, a negative one. There is no place for antagonization in school.