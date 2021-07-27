Letter: Dreams of socialism crash on rocks of reality

I fervently wish those who seem to be rooting for the left to take over the country and turn it into a socialist utopia would do a little research into countries who have elected socialist presidents. It's not a difficult assignment.

They could, of course, respond by claiming our Democratic leaders would do it right. What Democratic leaders are they talking about? Our president recently admitted that both communism and socialism are failed systems of government.

Moving on from President Biden, we have Rep. Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez, who it seems likely hopes to occupy the Oval Office as soon as she's old enough. Will there be a President Harris standing in her way when it comes time for Ocasio-Cortez's "turn?" Stay tuned, leftists ...

Sen. Bernie Sanders seems to be out of the running. I can't come up with any other options. Perhaps there is someone out there we haven't seen yet who will energize all those true believers and we'll get to see what socialism in America looks like. It should be fun. Though, come to think of it, maybe not.

John Kempkes

Buffalo