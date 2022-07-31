Letter: Downtown stadium would make all the difference to renaissance

As a former Buffalonian (I still live in the area three to five months a year) who worked on Rich Stadium construction, I am appalled to learn that Buffalo is making the same mistake made 50 years ago by not putting the new stadium downtown, or near downtown Buffalo.

I guess a multi-use facility that could be used at least 200 days a year is too much to comprehend for the short-sighted individuals who decided on building it in Orchard Park, again.

I could also guess that those same people have not even thought of the immense impact it would have on the city’s growth in regards to new bars, nightclubs, restaurants and hotels, and the thousands of local jobs such a facility would bring. Buffalo would become a destination again with a vibrant bustling downtown and a showcase stadium.

Please, spare me the retort that the roads can’t handle it. They can handle it as they do in just about every other city with downtown stadiums. (Petco Park in San Diego for one). To think – more than a few people could use our Metro Rail again. The argument about “no room for tailgating in parking ramps” is laughable at best.

I am so sick and tired of my hometown always doing it on the cheap. C’mon man – you still have time to just do it right this time. Please.

John Kiebzak

Akron