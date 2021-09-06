Letter: Downtown stadium with roof is what Bills fans deserve

Do it right, or don't do it at all. My father preached this to me. I'm hoping the same message has registered to the Pegulas and others regarding the building of a new stadium.

To spend $1.5 billion on basically the same stadium at the same location is just stupid. If we can't afford to do it properly, then wait until we can. Terry Pegula says this is a stadium design for Buffalo. No, it’s not. This is our chance to do something on a grand scale.

The Buffalo area deserves it.

It’s the “just good enough” mentality that has dragged Buffalo down for years.

To consider playing home games off-site now after 30 years of horrible football would be such a slap in the face to Bills fans. Sure, “Bills win Super Bowl while playing 100 miles away.”

Of course it’s a dream, but picture a retractable roof stadium downtown with a convention center along with improvements to KeyBank Center. An entertainment complex used multiple times a year, not just eight. Buffalo becomes a destination for big-time events, maybe even a Super Bowl.

I'm 67 and just once before I leave this world, I would love to see Buffalo swing for the fences.

David Schaff

Amherst