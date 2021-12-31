Letter: Downtown stadium supporters must produce the resources

The bottom line is wherever Terry Pegula wants the stadium built, so be it. Even though the public has an option to express their desire where to build the stadium, it’s nothing more than a formality it seems.

Another problem facing a downtown site is timing. With eminent domain in play most people would be hard pressed to vacate or sell their property regardless of desire or the cost factor that comes into play with the enormous amount of road work required to accomplish this task.

Finally, the cost is also a sticking point that the taxpayer and the state will have to come to an agreement upon. However, one loophole could be closed dramatically. This could be accomplished by downtown landlords and developers dipping into their war chest and making up the difference in cost for an Orchard Park and downtown site.

If these individuals, corporations and entrepreneurs are serious with a downtown facility, put up or shut up and come forward with a feasible study that could make this happen.

Tony Hammill

Buffalo