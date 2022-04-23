Letter: Downtown stadium idea is just plain wrong

I am a lifelong resident of the Buffalo area. I am also a fan of history, as are so many Buffalonians. I believe that only by learning about our past can we adequately face the future.

Have you been to Gettysburg? Did you take a tour? Surely you imagined yourself to have been there, felt the presence of those who died and those who survived; the physical relationship they had to their surroundings. Surely you found this moving.

Sometimes we forget to see the history that surrounds us.

Buffalo has an amazing collection of wonderful buildings from the late 19th and early to mid-20th centuries. The entire history of urbanization in a microcosm. Through preservation and historical interpretation supported by modern information science we can bring history alive for future generations.

So, I find it disturbing that we would even contemplate tearing down a whole section of the city to build a huge facility for sports and entertainment. When history comes up against sports and entertainment, history wins.

We already have much of the infrastructure needed for a huge stadium in Orchard Park. People who want to move it downtown are putting their personal enjoyment and commitment to the mighty dollar over history. Nope. Not interested.

Keep the stadium in Orchard Park.

Get your priorities straight. Big projects will never save Buffalo. Remember the Bass Pro fiasco. Redevelop our urban neighborhoods and keep the stadium out in the suburbs, where the infrastructure already exists.

David Brody

Williamsville