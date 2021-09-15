Letter: Downtown stadium does not work in the scheme of things

Anyone who knows me knows I research local history and thus have a fondness for Buffalo and Western New York. They also know I avoid downtown Buffalo as it’s not disability friendly, especially with respect to parking for prime destinations, like the Central Library.

Proponents of a downtown Buffalo stadium are wonderful people for their love of the city (except for greedy developers who want to flip the properties they’ve speculated on hoping for a big score). But these wonderful “city huggers” just don’t see the big picture. Most regular attendees of Buffalo Bills games would not want the hassle of a downtown stadium, and the NFL franchise owners obviously see that due to their preference for a new stadium in Orchard Park.

If a downtown stadium were built, ticket sales for Bills games would probably plummet. Add to that the distinct likelihood that the city huggers wouldn’t be happy unless mass transit were forced upon game-day attendees. I’m quite sure tailgating types aren’t especially fond of mass transit. So, if a downtown stadium were built, we’d just be wasting taxpayer dollars on a stadium that would soon sit unused. Note to city huggers regarding a new stadium: please see the forest, not just the trees.

Brian Szafranski

Elma