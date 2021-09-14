Letter: Downtown stadium deal makes for a winning goal

More than one published letter to The Buffalo News recently called for the creation of a new Bills stadium downtown with mostly public money. I am not a big football fan, but those ideas sounded great to me and I would not be upset contributing some tax money to pay for it. A new enclosed football stadium/entertainment center sounds like a winner to me.

It would be a winner for football fans, a winner for downtown businesses, a winner for large-scale concerts and a whole variety of great entertainment events during the Buffalo long cold winters. And it would put a national spotlight on all the recent fantastic improvements to our downtown setting. It might even put an end to all the ignorant “Rust Belt” carping and regional self-pity.

Actually, Buffalo and Western New York is one great place to live and a downtown “best in the country” Bills stadium and entertainment center/convention center would shine a great light on our progress over the years. “Go, Bills” and “Go” for a fantastic downtown stadium.

Joe Cuddihy

Hamburg