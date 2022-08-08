Letter: Downtown renaissance? Or really: Downtown demise?

My husband and I were looking forward to a ride to the Erie Basin Marina for lunch at the Juicery. It was an easy drive; a Buffalo perk.

The Hatch and its pricier neighbor were closed and litter surrounded the grounds. I had checked on-line and the “Opens at 11:00 AM” note was encouraging, as were the entry flags. Nope.

Templeton Landing wouldn’t be open till 4:30.

OK. Lunch at Canalside was possible. Nope. Not a parking space to be found.

We drove back to one of our favorite reliable eateries, disappointed that Buffalo still hasn’t got its act together as far as using our beautiful waterfront to benefit residents and visitors. What a waste.

Patricia Butler

Williamsville