It’s great that the mayor and some councilmembers are working on a plan to fund the Braymiller Market and neighborhood businesses. Downtown needs to continue its residential living resurgence and a grocery store will continue downtown’s revitalization.
Mayor Byron Brown is doing exactly the right thing in this regard.
And with downtown’s real estate values funding 25% of our city’s property tax revenues and trending up with very little added school expense, downtown revenues are a key resource for funding our neighborhood services. So it’s NOT downtown versus the neighborhoods. They must work together to make our city prosper.
Gerald "Jerry" Kelly
