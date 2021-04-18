Letter: Downtown Bills stadium will never be a big draw

The location of a new Bills stadium has been a hotly contested issue in this town for many years. Certain Buffalo backers see a downtown stadium as a panacea to jumpstart development. I believe this thinking is overselling the impact of a new stadium and conceding to obstructionist forces who wish to keep Buffalo mediocre for their own benefit.

First, let’s look at economic impact of the Bills in Orchard Park. From what I can tell, it amounts to two bars, a handful of roadside motels and some parking revenue. If the Bills would be such a boom to Buffalo, then where’s the evidence in Orchard Park? Home prices? Are the people of Orchard Park really paying $400,000 a home for a five-minute drive to Highmark Stadium 10 times a year?

Others point to downtown stadiums in Cleveland and Pittsburgh. But this is misleading, the reality is both those cities have larger, more abundant skyscrapers and more Fortune 500 headquarters (that is to say they actually have Fortune 500 headquarters).

Ultimately, the Bills are a luxury good, not an economic asset, and the people who live, work and pay taxes in Amherst, Orchard Park and Lancaster, will never Make Buffalo Great Again, by visiting 10 times a year for a football game or a Beyoncé concert.

James Reddy

Lancaster