On March 8, a writer asked where a “feedback mechanism for climate change” might be found, that can inform the public how well we are meeting the challenges of our warming world.

The writer might search the internet for a phrase like “kate raworth doughnut economics;” that search will take him to pages that supply a wealth of information about our progress on a variety of environmental issues, including climate change and more. Doughnut Economics presents barometers gauging the degrees to which humanity is overstepping nine so-called “social and planetary boundaries,” and how much we are failing to meet basic human needs. Raworth herself is Senior Associate at Oxford University’s Environmental Change Institute, and a Professor of Practice at Amsterdam University of Applied Sciences.

Visual representations of progress towards goals are, indeed, helpful, and I hope those related to environmental issues, such as Raworth’s Doughnut, quickly become more well-known. People need to be aware of the seriousness of our environmental problems, so they can influence government and business leaders to preserve this wonderful planet.

Andrew Hartley, PhD

Elma