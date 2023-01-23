Letter: Double standards loom in huge favor of Democrats

The Democratic Party is famous for double-standards these past years. I remember Biden during the debates for the presidency stating that Donald Trump was responsible for 220,000 deaths from Covid-19 and that he should have resigned from office.

This raid on Trump’s home in Florida for taking secret documents was a farce for all ages. And within hours, Jan. 9, the news media reported that Biden, while vice president, had secret documents that were found in his private office. Now what? Will Biden be investigated and scorned like Trump has been these past years? I sincerely doubt it. Double-standards, folks. Maybe with this new Congress some justice might come to light for once. I’m not betting any money on it though.

One last observation … Biden visited El Paso on Jan. 9 to view the border for the first time as president. (Wow) The city literally cleaned up garbage from the streets to make it look like (Buffalo). He did not speak to one migrant and saw only the best version of that city. Are you serious? America, wake up to what is really going on here.

Ray Suto

Blasdell