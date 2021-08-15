Letter: Double standard is set by GOP, Conservatives

All those Republicans and Conservatives seem to have forgotten that their favorite guy, racist, bigot, lazy ex-President Donald Trump was accused of rape, sexual assault and sexual harassment by at least 25 women, that’s right 25 women that we know about. We have all witnessed Trump’s verbal abuse of women, especially women of color. So, what happened to Trump? The ultraright, religious conservatives, Republicans of both sexes didn’t seem to care, thought all that stuff was OK and want him as their president again. That’s a hard one to swallow. Well, of course sexual assault, rape, sexual harassment aren’t OK. It’s horrific behavior. All I’m saying is what Trump was accused of looks way worse than what Andrew Cuomo is currently accused of and we need to ask ourselves what is going on? Do people who support Trump, then and now, support no punishment for those who rape, sexually assault and sexually harass? When I hear Trump supporters attack Cuomo, I ask how come they were silent and accepting of Trump’s accused sexual misconduct?