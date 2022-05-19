Letter: Don't give him the notoriety he craves

District Attorney, John Flynn, in an early news conference, noted that he did not want to give the killer of ten any celebrity and would not refer to him by name.

And the shooter, as noted in the News, chose his weapon because he thought it would bring media attention. Well, lets do the opposite so as not to give him what he wanted.

Why not put a paper bag over his head in future appearances. Put enough holes in the bag to give him his legal right "to face his accusers."

Why not refer to him, as Police commissioner did, by his arraignment number - or just assign him "zero."

And lastly, send him back to the small town where he came from. He might get less attention there.

God Bless all our efforts.

Tony Buttino Sr.

Hoover Beach