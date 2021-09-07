Letter: Don't expect to be paid for exposure to loud noise

An article in The News told about a student who sued and received a $130,000 jury reward because a school counselor yelled over a microphone, which resulted in her having tinnitus in one ear.

Now that an appellate court has thrown it out,

I really had to laugh.

When l was stationed at Korat Royal Thai Air Force Base during the Vietnam War, my job as a military sentry dog handler was to patrol the flight line of that base, where our F-105 and F-4 aircraft took off every night, flying missions into Vietnam.

Those planes would take off and hit their afterburners with a bang so loud that the ground beneath me shook. I had no ear protection. Since then I have been suffering tinnitus and gradual hearing loss for over 50 years. I have tried to get 10% disability from the Veterans Administration three times and was rejected.

So my advice to that former student is, suck it up! It could be a lot worse.

Bill Mindel

West Seneca