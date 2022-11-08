Letter: Donate to Bills charities this Sunday

I was watching the Buffalo Bills game on Oct. 30 against the Green Bay Packers and I fell asleep during the 4th quarter. I know, how could I fall asleep? Well, I did, but, I woke to a 27-17 win.

Sunday, November 13, the Buffalo Bills will be exactly halfway through the season. Why don’t we, Bills Mafia, shout out to Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills Team and donate $17 each week for every win going forward to the Patricia Allen Fund. You could say it’s a challenge, you could say it’s the “love” we have for our team. You could say, Buffalo is the luckiest city in the USA to have Oishei Children’s Hospital for our kids. Google: The Patricia Allen Fund Join Team 17.