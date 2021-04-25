Letter: Don’t speed in school zones and avoid getting ticketed

I’ve never seen such whining about speed limits as I have about the cameras in school zones in Buffalo. Sure, they could change the hours, unless there is a specific reason that children would be outside near the street during the day, but why is this a cash grab? How about: It saves putting one cop in every public school driveway to monitor speeders and ticket them?

In Depew, in front of the school, several accidents involving speeders going on Transit – 30 mph zone – and police were installed to watch and ticket speeders, and the speed limit was changed to 20 mph when yellow lights on a post were flashing. After a while, it became second nature for people to slow down and obey the limits.

You’d better believe that after a bunch of tickets were given, word got around, and even the speeders who come up behind you and ride your bumper get the idea when they realize that changing lanes isn’t going to help them move faster. What’s even stranger is that this is a zone with a speed limit that was never enforced or observed and caused injury to students and crossing guards. Now it’s probably the only stretch of Transit Road that drivers slow down for.

I see police installed in front of another school in Lancaster, and people are slowing down in front of it and on the street that crosses it near the playground. Good job.