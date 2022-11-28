Letter: Don’t let the storm fool you. Buffalo beats Los Angeles.

I live in Los Angeles but I grew up in Buffalo and you can take it from me that when the issue is quality of life, Buffalo has LA beat hands down. Why? Because of traffic. LA has the greatest weather in the world, meaning everyone wants to live here and Buffalo has these hard winters, meaning no one wants to live there and the one city gets all the traffic and the other city very little. Did I mention the homeless? If you were homeless, what would be the city of your choice: LA or Buffalo? So that is why when one of these storms hits, whipping the media into a frenzy and its one miserable Buffalo story after another – the people in Buffalo are thrilled because it means no one will ever want to live there and they can keep the city to themselves.