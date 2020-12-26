Letter: Don’t judge key workers for getting early vaccines

Read the full story from News Staff Reporter Stephen T. Watson

When I found out my intensive care unit was going to be a Covid-19 unit in April, I took a day to write a letter to each of my sons and their wives, my daughter, my sister and brothers, my granddaughter, my parents, a friend and my husband. Unsure of what might happen, it was my way to leave something for them, just in case and it was a hard thing to do. I tucked them away where they could be found. Then, along with a unit and a hospital full of strong co-workers - faced this virus head on. And haven’t stopped. Not for one minute.

On a recent Wednesday morning, I got my first shot, the second will come in three weeks. For the first time in nine months, I feel comfort, enough to put those letters deep into my drawer, confident I won’t need them. The only side effect was a sore arm.

So maybe you don’t believe in vaccines, that’s fine and a personal choice. Or masks, but I’ll continue to implore you to wear them. But don’t for one second judge us – the front-line workers – for choosing to protect our lives while trying to save yours.

Until you’ve seen horror that Covid-19 is - in the emergency department, on the floors and the terror we face in the units for yourself, you don’t have that right.

Stay safe and stay well.

Mary Siwirski

Depew