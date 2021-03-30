Letter: Don’t get rid of the Skyway, as a false sense of progress

Having traveled this highway over 45 years I felt compelled to speak up also. Yes another silent majority heard from. Lately this retired registered nurse has been spending time at the waterfront with her grandson.

He loves the giant sandbox. He’s not fond of the sun. The Skyway has provided a shadow over the waterfront sandbox and he loves it.

Just as I have for 41 years, leaving my health care job tired, breaking the crest of the Skyway and … ahh what a spectacular view! The stress of the day melts away. What a shame to demolish this. It’s worse to make it a Skywalk. We would still have maintenance of the bridge.

Sorry I digress. I don’t understand the push to get rid of this highway when the city is cut off from the entire waterfront by the 190.

We still continue to find the waterfront, the festivals and music venues.

The Skyway doesn’t hamper us, it enhances us – defines us. I can’t imagine looking up and it’s gone. “Grandma where did the shade go?”

Jacquelyn Hallinan

Orchard Park