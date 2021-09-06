Letter: Don’t choose stadium site based only on lowest cost

I am all in favor of building a new stadium that will serve for many years to come. What I disagree with is building the stadium in Orchard Park because it is cheaper.

The current stadium has been located there for 50 years and has created no significant development except for the off-site parking created by local residents.

The site in downtown where the Perry Homes projects were would reignite the area, which is located blocks from the Seneca Buffalo Creek Casino, Cobblestone entertainment area, KeyBank Center, hotels and Canalside.

A facility that should be covered could serve as a convention center and host winter concerts and possibly a future Super Bowl, rather than several Bills games and a few other events.

Additional hotels and development could be built to serve the patrons of the events. This is an opportunity for Buffalo to take a giant step forward to establish itself as a first class city and tourist mecca. Let's hope the powers to be think about the big picture and not just "do it on the cheap" in Orchard Park. This is a huge investment by all parties that would get a bigger bang for the buck spent.

Scott Gorton

Williamsville