Bills fans are relaxing with the thought that their beloved team will remain in Western New York forever after reading the new fine print of the new lease, which points out if the team breaks the lease and moves, they will have to pay a hefty penalty. True.

However, there are many areas in the United States that long for an NFL team and would pay that lease penalty.

The only lease deal that would guarantee the bills remain would have been a stipulation that if the team breaks the 30-year lease, ownership of the team would revert to Erie County. That is the only iron-clad feature that would ensure all of us that they stay.

Unfortunately, we didn’t have tough enough negotiators.

Herbert Mosher

Orchard Park