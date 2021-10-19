Letter: Domestic Violence Awareness creates an outlet for assistance

There is a clear relationship between domestic violence and problem gambling. As the opportunities increase for gambling, there may also be an increasing risk for people developing gambling problems, and therefore increasing the number of families impacted by violence in the home. Domestic violence takes many forms: physical violence, sexual abuse, psychological and emotional abuse, social abuse, financial abuse, harassment and stalking.
A National Research Council study found that 25 to 50% of spouses of compulsive gamblers were abused. In another study, a survey of 144 spouses of compulsive gamblers found 50% were physically and verbally abused by a spouse and 12% had attempted suicide.
There is also evidence that domestic violence increases during professional sporting events due to the emotions experienced during the home teams upset loss. But what happens if every game, every team, in every sport becomes an emotional “home team” because of large sums of money being wagered on the high-stakes outcome?
Now, data is suggesting that not only has there been an increase in domestic violence since the lockdowns, but the violence is becoming more severe. We have also just entered the second quarter of the professional football season, and the baseball world championship is about to begin.
And often the person with the gambling problem is the victim of domestic violence. The partner may become frustrated, angry, depressed and even violent due to the problem gambling. Fear, shame and hopelessness may result in the person with the gambling problem isolating or withdrawing and not seeking help.
Domestic Violence Awareness Month gives us an opportunity to raise awareness and offer hope to those experiencing violence in the home. Problem gambling and domestic violence can impact anyone. If you are experiencing domestic violence or problem gambling, confidential services are available.
Domestic Violence Hotline: 1-800-799-(SAFE) 7233
Western Problem Gambling Resource Center: 716-833-4274
Jeffrey Wierzbicki
Western Team Leader
New York Council on Problem Gambling
Problem Gambling Resource Center
Williamsville