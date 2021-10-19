Letter: Domestic Violence Awareness creates an outlet for assistance

There is a clear relationship between domestic violence and problem gambling. As the opportunities increase for gambling, there may also be an increasing risk for people developing gambling problems, and therefore increasing the number of families impacted by violence in the home. Domestic violence takes many forms: physical violence, sexual abuse, psychological and emotional abuse, social abuse, financial abuse, harassment and stalking.

A National Research Council study found that 25 to 50% of spouses of compulsive gamblers were abused. In another study, a survey of 144 spouses of compulsive gamblers found 50% were physically and verbally abused by a spouse and 12% had attempted suicide.

There is also evidence that domestic violence increases during professional sporting events due to the emotions experienced during the home teams upset loss. But what happens if every game, every team, in every sport becomes an emotional “home team” because of large sums of money being wagered on the high-stakes outcome?

Now, data is suggesting that not only has there been an increase in domestic violence since the lockdowns, but the violence is becoming more severe. We have also just entered the second quarter of the professional football season, and the baseball world championship is about to begin.