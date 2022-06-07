Letter: Domestic tranquility is America's biggest priority

In the wake of the massed shootings in Buffalo, in Uvalde, and now in Tulsa, I believe that every elected official must re-examine the Preamble to the Constitution of our country.

The primary responsibility of government, according to the Constitution, is to ensure domestic tranquility. There are others of course, but this one is paramount to us as U.S. citizens. We can do nothing if there is no peace within our borders. Every elected official, particularly those in the US Congress, must do everything within has / her power to effect this vital issue.

Most of the legislators on the right side of the aisle do not appear to want tranquility and refuse to do anything to enact sensible gun control laws.

They believe that their primary purpose is to do whatever they can to get re-elected to their next term, taking money from whatever organization (NRA?) that will guarantee this.

We, as U.S. citizens, also have a responsibility. If sensible gun control legislation is not introduced and passed, it is our responsibility to do everything in our power to elect congressmen who will. The alternative is to cower in our homes behind locked doors.

Mark Walter

Getzville